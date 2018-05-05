Jazz's Alec Burks: Another strong second-unit effort Friday
Burks netted 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Utah's 113-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Burks continues to play a key second-unit role for the Jazz, helping make up for the scoring vacuum created by the continued absence of Ricky Rubio (hamstring). The seven-year veteran has now posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of the past four postseason games. Additionally, he's put up a robust 11 shot attempts in each of the last two contests, despite playing a modest combined amount of 40 minutes. Burks is likely to continue enjoying a solid role in the backcourt rotation as the series unfolds, especially while Rubio remains sidelined.
