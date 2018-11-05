Jazz's Alec Burks: Available to play Monday

Burks (hand) is available to play Monday against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

As expected, Burks is set to return to action after missing the last four games with a left hand chip fracture. Through five games this season, Burks is averaging 6.0 points and 1.4 rebounds across 11 minutes.

