Jazz's Alec Burks: Collects 10 points Sunday
Burks recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across two minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.
Burks came in late in the fourth quarter when the Jazz needed shooters and could not miss, making four shots (two threes) in just two minutes, Burks' prolific shooting and hustle should earn him more minutes going forward in this series, especially considering some of the struggles the Jazz and from hitting shots from outside the paint.
