Jazz's Alec Burks: DNP-Coach's Decision in Friday's win
Burks did not see the floor during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.
Burks has been a healthy scratch in three of the last four games, the lone exception being a six-minute appearance during Monday's win against the Magic. Since drawing a start on Feb. 3 versus the Spurs, in which he managed eight points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes, Burks has not seen the court at all on five separate occasions. Moreover, he has not surpassed 13 minutes once during this recent stretch. The acquisition of Jae Crowder and emergence of 24-year-old rookie Royce O'Neale have effectively buried Burks on the bench.
