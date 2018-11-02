Jazz's Alec Burks: Doubtful for Friday
Burks (hand) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
It appears Burks is on track to miss his third straight contest, but the Jazz will likely wait until after their morning shootaround Friday before officially ruling on his status for their game later in the evening. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Raul Neto (hamstring) are already being listed as out, so the Jazz will be a little more shorthanded than normal in the backcourt. Expect Dante Exum, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen to see the most significant bumps in playing time if Burks joins Mitchell and Neto in street clothes.
