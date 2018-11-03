Jazz's Alec Burks: Doubtful with chip fracture

Burks has been diagnosed with a left hand chip fracture and is doubtful Saturday against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Burks was originally believed to have a sprained hand, but it's more serious than that. He'll likely miss his fourth straight contest Saturday. Assuming he's out, Burks' next chance to play arrives Monday against the Raptors.

