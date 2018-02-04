Jazz's Alec Burks: Enters starting lineup Saturday
Burks will start Saturday against the Spurs.
With Donovan Mitchell unavailable due to flu-like symptoms, Burks will step into the starting lineup for the first time this season. As a result, the 26-year-old should see an increase in minutes. He's averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18.6 minutes per game this season.
