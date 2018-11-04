Jazz's Alec Burks: Expected to play Monday

Burks (hand) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Burks was held out of Saturday's contest due to a left hand chip fracture, but he'll likely take the court for the first time in four games. Expect him to come off the bench as usual if he is indeed cleared to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories