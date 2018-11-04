Jazz's Alec Burks: Expected to play Monday
Burks (hand) is probable for Monday's game against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Burks was held out of Saturday's contest due to a left hand chip fracture, but he'll likely take the court for the first time in four games. Expect him to come off the bench as usual if he is indeed cleared to play.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times