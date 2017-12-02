Jazz's Alec Burks: Explodes for bench-high scoring total

Burks contributed 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 114-108 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran sharpshooter has been heavily involved in his bench role over the last five games, posting a 25.0 percent usage rate and averaging 18.0 points (on 55.9 percent shooting, including 47.6 percent from three-point range), 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 made three-pointers over that span. Burks is still somewhat scoring-reliant for his production but has been more involved on the boards lately as well, hauling in at least six rebounds in six of his last nine games.