Jazz's Alec Burks: Has empty 18 points Wednesday

Burks produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-102 victory over Dallas.

Burks managed 18 points Wednesday but added just a single block during his 15 minutes on the court. Donovan Mitchell was back in the lineup after missing just one game with an ankle sprain. This meant Burks shifted back to a lesser role, resulting in fewer minutes. There is really nothing to see here and Burks can be left alone almost everywhere.