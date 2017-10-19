Jazz's Alec Burks: Has spectacular fourth quarter to spur Jazz victory
Burks recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), a rebound and a steal across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 win over the Nuggets.
The Jazz trailed most of the game, but that all changed when Burks hit the floor. He sparked a 35-4 run and topped it with s pair of threes that essentially put the game out of reach. Burks still remains buried in the depth chart, but Wednesday's game shows he can outplay teammates ahead of him. He could show some viability in fantasy circles if Joe Ingles falters.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....