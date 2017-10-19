Jazz's Alec Burks: Has spectacular fourth quarter to spur Jazz victory

Burks recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), a rebound and a steal across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 106-96 win over the Nuggets.

The Jazz trailed most of the game, but that all changed when Burks hit the floor. He sparked a 35-4 run and topped it with s pair of threes that essentially put the game out of reach. Burks still remains buried in the depth chart, but Wednesday's game shows he can outplay teammates ahead of him. He could show some viability in fantasy circles if Joe Ingles falters.