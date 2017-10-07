Jazz's Alec Burks: Impressive off bench Friday

Burks poured in 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason win over the Suns.

The 26-year-old's scoring total led the Jazz second unit and was enough for Burks to share the team lead with Rodney Hood. Burks has been razor sharp from the field over his first three exhibitions overall, shooting 66.6 percent, including 75.0 percent from three-point range. Injuries marred another season for the seven-year pro in the 2016-17 campaign, as Burks logged just 42 games of action while battling ankle and knee ailments. He's proven capable of providing plenty of scoring punch off the bench in the past, but he currently faces a steep climb to playing time as a backup at either guard spot. However, more performances the caliber of which he's generated thus far would certainly go a long way toward helping him carve out meaningful minutes as the regular season unfolds.