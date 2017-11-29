Jazz's Alec Burks: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Burks poured in 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.
Burks' scoring total led the Jazz bench on a night when they handled the Nuggets in short order. The veteran sharpshooter always has the potential to generate a double-digit scoring effort on the second unit, and accordingly, he's accomplished the feat in six of 14 November games. Burks has been considerably more aggressive recently, putting up double-digit shot attempts in five of the last six contests.
