Jazz's Alec Burks: Leads Jazz with 17 points off bench Monday
Burks tallied 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 104-90 loss to the Hawks.
Burks was the lone bright spot for the Jazz Monday night, recording his highest point total since early December. Despite the solid performance, the Jazz deploy too many players on a nightly basis to consider Burks a solid option moving forward.
