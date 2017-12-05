Jazz's Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring Monday

Burks generated 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 116-69 win over the Wizards.

Burks continued his offensive tear in the blowout win, one that's seen him score between 24 and 28 points in three consecutive games while shooting 63.8 percent (30-for-47) over that span. The seven-year veteran has now put together three consecutive 20-point outings for the first time since February 2014 and is posting his best shooting percentage (44.4) since that 2013-14 campaign. His 41.7 percent success rate from three-point range is also a career high, and given his shooting prowess, the 26-year-old projects to continue serving as the Jazz's top scoring option on the second unit.