Jazz's Alec Burks: Officially ruled out
Burks (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Burks is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a left hand chip fracture. Burks' next chance to play will come Monday against the Raptors, while Dante Exum and Grayson Allen should benefit from increased minutes in his absence.
