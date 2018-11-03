Jazz's Alec Burks: Officially ruled out

Burks (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Burks is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a left hand chip fracture. Burks' next chance to play will come Monday against the Raptors, while Dante Exum and Grayson Allen should benefit from increased minutes in his absence.

