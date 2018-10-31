Jazz's Alec Burks: Officially ruled out

Burks (hand) has been officially ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Burks was initially ruled out earlier in the day, then upgraded to questionable, and how he's back to "out" on the team's official injury report. The fact that Burks believed he had a chance to play is an encouraging sign, and it seems likely that he'll be able to return for Friday's game against Memphis or Saturday's game in Denver.