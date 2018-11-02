Jazz's Alec Burks: Out Friday

Burks (hand) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Burks will officially miss his third straight game with a left hand contusion and could likely be held out for Saturday's contest at Denver as well. With Burks out again, expect to see Dante Exum and Grayson Allen contribute minutes off the bench.

