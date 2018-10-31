Jazz's Alec Burks: Out vs. Timberwolves
Burks (hand) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Burks was initially deemed a game-time call, but he apparently didn't progress as the team hoped, and he's been ruled out several hours before tip. Burks has been limited to just 26 total minutes over his last three contests.
