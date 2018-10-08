Jazz's Alec Burks: Produces off bench again

Burks poured in 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Burks continues to show up well in the early portion of preseason, a necessity considering that first-round pick Grayson Allen has been equally effective relative to playing time and has the talent to push the veteran for minutes during the regular season. The 27-year-old Burks has mostly had his trademark three-point shot working thus far, as he's drained eight of 14 attempts from distance in three of his four games. Burks encouragingly played 64 games last season following a pair of injury-shortened campaigns and appears to be at full health coming into the regular season.