Jazz's Alec Burks: Produces off bench again
Burks poured in 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added two rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Burks continues to show up well in the early portion of preseason, a necessity considering that first-round pick Grayson Allen has been equally effective relative to playing time and has the talent to push the veteran for minutes during the regular season. The 27-year-old Burks has mostly had his trademark three-point shot working thus far, as he's drained eight of 14 attempts from distance in three of his four games. Burks encouragingly played 64 games last season following a pair of injury-shortened campaigns and appears to be at full health coming into the regular season.
More News
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 16 points in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides nice energy off the bench Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Another strong second-unit effort Friday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 17 points off the bench in Wednesday's victory.•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides boost off bench in Game 6•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Collects 10 points Sunday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.