Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides boost off bench in Game 6

Burks collected 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Utah's 96-91 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Burks was the surprise contributor off the bench Friday, unexpectedly logging double-digit minutes after having only played a combined five minutes over the first five games of the series. The 26-year-old guard helped provide some key complementary offensive production and could play a similar role at certain points during the second round. However, given the erratic usage he saw in the series against the Thunder, his production will be exceedingly difficult to predict on a night-to-night basis.