Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides nice energy off the bench Tuesday
Burks had 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Rockets.
Burks was a nice spark off the bench Tuesday, finishing with 22 points to go with five assists. He has had himself a nice playoff run, especially with the injuries suffered by other players around him. The Jazz are now headed for the off-season and with Burks' play fresh in the minds of the coaching staff, he could find himself filling a similar role next season, although he will continue to see stiff competition from the likes of Dante Exum and Royce O'Neale.
More News
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Another strong second-unit effort Friday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 17 points off the bench in Wednesday's victory.•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides boost off bench in Game 6•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Collects 10 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: 13 points in win•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: DNP-Coach's Decision in Friday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....