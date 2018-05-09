Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides nice energy off the bench Tuesday

Burks had 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Rockets.

Burks was a nice spark off the bench Tuesday, finishing with 22 points to go with five assists. He has had himself a nice playoff run, especially with the injuries suffered by other players around him. The Jazz are now headed for the off-season and with Burks' play fresh in the minds of the coaching staff, he could find himself filling a similar role next season, although he will continue to see stiff competition from the likes of Dante Exum and Royce O'Neale.