Jazz's Alec Burks: Questionable for Sunday

Burks is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks while dealing with a left hand contusion, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

This news came into the mix just over an hour before tipoff and otherwise had been unannounced. If he sits, Grayson Allen and Dante Exum would be candidates for a marginal bump in playing time.

