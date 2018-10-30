Jazz's Alec Burks: Questionable for Wednesday
Burks (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Burks had been dealing with a hand bruise over the weekend, and although he managed to take the court Sunday, it appears he's still nursing the same injury. More news on his availability for Wednesday's matchup figures to emerge prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...