Jazz's Alec Burks: Questionable for Wednesday

Burks (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Burks had been dealing with a hand bruise over the weekend, and although he managed to take the court Sunday, it appears he's still nursing the same injury. More news on his availability for Wednesday's matchup figures to emerge prior to tipoff.

