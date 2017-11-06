Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss
Burks totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 loss to the Rockets.
Burks played a season high minute total while reaching double figures in scoring for the first time since the season opener, and this was just the second time (in nine appearances) that he saw 20-plus minutes. Meanwhile, rookie backup guard Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points to go with four boards, four dimes, and one steal in 25 minutes on Sunday. With an average of 24.7 minutes per game, Mitchell is clearly slated ahead of Burks (14.3 minutes per) on the Jazz's depth chart, at least for now.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...