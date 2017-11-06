Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 10 points in Sunday's loss

Burks totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 137-110 loss to the Rockets.

Burks played a season high minute total while reaching double figures in scoring for the first time since the season opener, and this was just the second time (in nine appearances) that he saw 20-plus minutes. Meanwhile, rookie backup guard Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points to go with four boards, four dimes, and one steal in 25 minutes on Sunday. With an average of 24.7 minutes per game, Mitchell is clearly slated ahead of Burks (14.3 minutes per) on the Jazz's depth chart, at least for now.