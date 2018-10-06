Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 16 points in Friday's win

Burks finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Friday's 129-99 win over the Adelaide 36ers.

Burks has seen at least 20 minutes in all three preseason games, scoring 18 points (on six-of-eight from the field) to go along with five boards, four dimes and one block in the opener against Perth before managing four points (on one-of-eight from the field), seven boards, four assists, and one steal versus the Raptors. The Jazz's roster is as deep as any in the league, which will make it difficult for Burks to earn such consistent burn in the regular season. With that being said, he provides an offensive punch that goes unmatched by most of his teammates. That alone could catapult him into the conversation of being one of the first guys off the bench, but at the same time Burks hasn't been a consistent factor outside of the deepest leagues since 2015-16.