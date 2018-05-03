Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 17 points off the bench in Wednesday's victory.

Burks tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Rockets.

Burks provided a nice boost off the bench Wednesday, seeing some extra playing time with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) still on the sidelines. He has been in and out of the rotation lately but produced a nice effort here and along with Jae Crowder and Dante Exum, were able to fuel the second unit with their dominant performances. The Jazz are going to need more of the same in Game 3 on Friday as they look to take a 2-1 advantage in the best of seven series.