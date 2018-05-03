Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores 17 points off the bench in Wednesday's victory.
Burks tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 victory over the Rockets.
Burks provided a nice boost off the bench Wednesday, seeing some extra playing time with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) still on the sidelines. He has been in and out of the rotation lately but produced a nice effort here and along with Jae Crowder and Dante Exum, were able to fuel the second unit with their dominant performances. The Jazz are going to need more of the same in Game 3 on Friday as they look to take a 2-1 advantage in the best of seven series.
More News
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Provides boost off bench in Game 6•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Collects 10 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: 13 points in win•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: DNP-Coach's Decision in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Enters starting lineup Saturday•
-
Jazz's Alec Burks: Leads Jazz with 17 points off bench Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....