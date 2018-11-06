Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores game-high 22 points in Monday's loss

Burks tallied 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Raptors.

Burks returned to the lineup following a four-game absence with a left hand chip fracture, and showed no signs of being slowed by the injury. Burks stepped up with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) sidelined, finishing with a game high and season high scoring total. It's unclear whether Mitchell will miss any more time, but if so, Burks could receive 20-plus minutes once again during Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks.