Jazz's Alec Burks: Scores six points in Friday's loss
Burks contributed six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to the Nuggets.
Burks has been stuck in a rut lately, scoring in single digits in eight of the last 11 games after posting eight straight double-digit scoring efforts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 13. Burks has connected on just 30.7 percent of his field-goal attempts during these last 11 contests, which included a scoreless showing in six minutes against the Cavaliers on Dec. 30. Unless another slew of injuries strikes the squad, Burks is unlikely to regain the level of fantasy relevance he was offering a month ago.
