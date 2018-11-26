Jazz's Alec Burks: Solid off bench in win
Burks poured in 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.
Burks now has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts in a pair of games where he's upped his usage significantly. The veteran has taken 15 and 12 shot attempts, respectively, in the last two contests, and he's averaged 13.0 points over that span despite going just 2-for-9 from three-point range. Burks should continue seeing minutes in the teens at minimum, with a possibility of a load north of 20 on occasions such as Sunday when Donovan Mitchell (ribs) is out of action.
