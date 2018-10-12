Jazz's Alec Burks: Stays hot from field
Burks supplied 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.
Burks was on fire during his time on the court, accumulating a point per minute and checking in with the second-highest scoring total for the Jazz on the night. The veteran appears to be motivated by the potential of first-round pick Grayson Allen eating into his minutes, as he's matched the latter's impressive preseason with one of his own. Factoring in Thursday's production, Burks has scored in double digits in three straight exhibitions, and in four of five overall. He's done it with his trademark marksmanship, posting a 60.0 percent success rate (21-for-35) in those contests.
