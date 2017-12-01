Jazz's Alec Burks: Team--high scoring total Thursday
Burks poured in 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 126-107 win over the Clippers.
Burks saw an atypical amount of usage in the blowout win, posting season highs in shot attempts, three-point shot attempts and scoring. The seven-year veteran has scored in double digits in three of his past four games and has put up at least 10 shot attempts in six of his last seven contests overall. Factoring in Thursday's game, Burks is now sporting a career-high 42.0 percent success rate from three-point range.
