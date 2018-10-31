Jazz's Alec Burks: Upgraded to questionable
Burks (hand) has been upgraded to questionable Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Burks was previously ruled out, but is apparently feeling like he may be able to play. An official confirmation is likely to arrive around pre-game warmups.
