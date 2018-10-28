Jazz's Alec Burks: Will play Sunday

Burks (hand) will play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.

Burks was a surprising late addition to the injury report when he was listed as questionable with a hand bruise, but he will be able to play through it. Burks is expected to continue playing a limited role off the bench for Utah.

