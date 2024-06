Bacot signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Thursday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bacot spent five years at UNC before ultimately going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. In 2023-24, he averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 37 games. Bacot will now have an opportunity to compete for a regular-season roster spot on the Jazz.