Sane and the Jazz agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal on June 27, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sane spent last season with the G League Ignite, and now he'll have the chance to earn a final roster spot with the Jazz if he can impress during the Summer League and throughout training camp. In 23 regular-season appearances, Sane averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.5 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes.