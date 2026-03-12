Mbeng agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a 10-day contract, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

The undrafted rookie was unable to break training camp with the Heat this past fall, but he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game through 30 G League regular-season outings for Miami's G League affiliate. Mbeng should be available to make his NBA debut Friday, when the Jazz face the Trail Blazers in Portland.