Mbeng logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 44 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

The Jazz utilized an eight-man rotation, with several players that hardly touched the floor at the beginning of the campaign. Mbeng has been getting a ton of run lately, averaging 34.5 minutes over his last seven games with 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals on 41.7 percent shooting from the field.