Bogdanovic supplied 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 win over Dallas.

Utah wasn't shy about going to Bogdanovic throughout the game, as he often had a size advantage in his matchup. It was just his second game of the season with at least 26 points and four assists, and it's certainly possible, if not likely, that he'll continue as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer throughout the series.