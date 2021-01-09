Bogdanovic scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes in the 131-118 win over the Bucks on Friday.
Bogdanovic had posted back-to-back games under 10 points before Friday night's performance. He has been hit-or-miss this season in terms of scoring, posting three games of 20 points or more and five games scoring less than 10.
