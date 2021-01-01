Bogdanovic posted three points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Suns.

Bogdanovic had his worst performance of the season Thursday, and it may end up being his worst performance of the year. He struggled to get in the box score, and he had a hard time getting shots off as well. Ultimately, this will probably be an outlier performance for Bogdanovic, who averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season.