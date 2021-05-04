Bogdanovich scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.
Bogdanovich led the way offensively for the Jazz due to the continued absence of Mike Conley (hamstring) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle). With both stars out of the lineup for the last four games, he's averaged 26.3 points on 16.5 attempts from the floor per contest. While Bogdanovich has contributed well from three-point range and also shot well from the free-throw line in that span, he's contributed little aside from points in terms of counting stats.
