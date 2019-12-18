Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Back-to-back 30-point outings
Bogdanovic had 30 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.
Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games and may settle in as the clear No. 2 option behind Donovan Mitchell for the foreseeable future after Mike Conley suffered a setback with his hamstring in his return from a five-game absence. The veteran forward is averaging career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.1) and three-pointers (3.4) through the Jazz's first 27 games.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient in victory•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Shooting woes persist Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 23 against Lakers•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive night against Memphis•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 30 against former club•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 24 in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...