Bogdanovic had 30 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games and may settle in as the clear No. 2 option behind Donovan Mitchell for the foreseeable future after Mike Conley suffered a setback with his hamstring in his return from a five-game absence. The veteran forward is averaging career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.1) and three-pointers (3.4) through the Jazz's first 27 games.