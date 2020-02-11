Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Back to usual production level
Bogdanovic recorded 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes Monday against the Mavericks.
His breathtaking buzzer-beater aside, Bogdanovic had a relatively poor performance Friday against Houston. He bounced back against Dallas, topping 20 points for the 24th time this year. The 30-year-old wing's posting career-best numbers in his first year in Utah, averaging 21.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 2.1 assists in 33.2 minutes per contest.
