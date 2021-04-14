Bogdanovic scored 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding seven rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Thunder.
The makes and attempts from the free-throw line were both season highs for Bogdanovic. The veteran forward has raised his game lately, scoring in double digits in eight of the last nine contests while averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.3 assists over that stretch.
