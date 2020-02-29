Bogdanovic posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 129-119 win over the Wizards,

Bogdanovic bounced back from his underwhelming three-point effort on Wednesday against the Celtics, and he topped the 20-point mark for the first time in his last five games. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.8 points through 11 February starts, but his shooting percentages could be a cause for concern -- he is making just 40.6 percent of his field goals and 35.7 percent of his three-point attempts during that stretch.