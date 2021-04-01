Bogdanovic recorded 23 points (6-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Wednesday's performance was much needed for Bogdanovic. He scored six combined points in the two prior games on 2-of-12 shooting. He also shot just 32.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from deep across the prior nine contests. Wednesday's performance marked Bogdanovic's 11th of the season with at least 20 points.