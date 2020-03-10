Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Can't find shot in loss to Toronto
Bogdanovic posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.
Bogdanovic has been boom or bust lately, carrying or tanking plenty of DFS lineups. Monday's effort was the third time in seven games that Bogdanovic has scored in single digits, though he's still managed to average 17.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting across this stretch.
More News
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Heats up again in win•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Rough night in loss to Boston•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Hits for team-high 28 in win•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Bounces back from ugly performance•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Underwhelms in loss•
-
Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...