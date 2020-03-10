Bogdanovic posted five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.

Bogdanovic has been boom or bust lately, carrying or tanking plenty of DFS lineups. Monday's effort was the third time in seven games that Bogdanovic has scored in single digits, though he's still managed to average 17.1 points on 43.6 percent shooting across this stretch.