Bogdanovic managed six points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during the Jazz's 133-99 preseason loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Like fellow offseason addition Mike Conley, Bogdanovic came up empty from the field Wednesday, leading to a modest stat line overall. The sharpshooter is expected to provide another key long-distance dimension to traditionally defensive-minded Jazz after generating career-best figures in overall shooting percentage (49.7) and three-point shooting percentage (42.5) in the 2018-19 season with the Pacers.