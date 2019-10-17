Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Concerning night in loss
Bogdanovic provided one point (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across 25 minutes during the Jazz's 126-118 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The "it's only preseason" caveat applies, but it's still disheartening to see such a completely forgettable performance late in preseason from a player known for his shooting prowess. It's not even the only "oafer" for Bogdanovic during the exhibition slate, as he also was 0-for-8 from the floor against the Bucks last Wednesday. The veteran sharpshooter will look to get back on track ahead of the Utah's regular-season opener against the Thunder next Wednesday.
